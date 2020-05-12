Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2000 Hours FGN24 UK-NIRAV MODI Case Against Nirav Modi Very Short on Proof, His Legal Team Tells UK Court

World. (File Image)

Beijing, May 12 (PTI) China on Tuesday released a list of 79 American products which will be exempted from the second round of retaliatory tariffs imposed at the peak of the bilateral trade war, as it faced fresh pressure from the US to import more to end the bruising dispute.

FGN22 VIRUS-CHINA-SCO-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar to take part in SCO FMs video conference on COVID-19

Beijing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight against the deadly coronavirus. By K J M Varma PTI

