HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The rapper Offset, a former member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was shot Monday outside a Florida casino and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson.

Offset, who was once married to Cardi B, was being treated at a hospital, the spokesperson said in a statement, although his exact condition was unknown.

More than three years ago, Offset’s cousin Takeoff, another member of Migos, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley.

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The Seminole Police Department in Florida said one person sustained injuries that were not life-threatening Monday night at a valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The police department did not identify the victim.

Two people were detained by police and officials were investigating, according to a statement from the department.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

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Offset, whose off-stage name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated Migos.

The trio, with its rapid-fire triplet flow, became known as one of the most popular hip-hop groups of all time. It broke out with the 2013 hit “Versace” and later earned Grammy nominations for best rap album with 2018’s “Culture,” while a track off it nabbed a nod for best rap performance.

Offset and Cardi B were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta. In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce. They have three children together.

The third member of Migos, rapper Quavo, sought to transform his nephew Takeoff’s tragic shooting into a force for change, holding a summit against gun violence in 2024.

Police said Takeoff was an innocent bystander when he was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a dice game. Takeoff’s death was among a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).