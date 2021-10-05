Mark your calendars as Disney India, on Tuesday, has announced the theatrical release slate for 2021-2022. Kickstarting with Marvel Studios Eternals on November 5, 2021, the rest of the films are slated to release in 2022. The 2022 lineup of films includes -- Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness on March 25, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, Lighyear on June 17, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, Blade on October 7, The Marvels on November 11 and Avatar 2 on December 16. From Eternals, Thor Love and Thunder to Avatar 2 – Here’s How Disney India’s Theatrical Release Slate of 2021-2022 Looks Like!

Eternals will be releasing this Diwali in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, this 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years. John Oliver Livid With Disney India’s Hotstar for ‘Self-Censoring’ PM Narendra Modi Episode, Also Slams The Platform For Chopping off ‘Disney Fact’ Digs (Deets Inside).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Disney India announces an exciting slate for 2021-2022, kickstarting with Big Ticket Diwali Entertainer, Marvel Studios ‘Eternals’. Tentpole titles include Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar2, and many more. pic.twitter.com/rwISPdrL37 — Southflix (@Southflix) October 5, 2021

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)