Mumbai, December 8: Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, recently shared a picture of his company Temple launching a new wearable device. The Zomato CEO posted an image of a bean-like structure on social media platforms, including Instagram and X, sparking discussions among tech enthusiasts and customers.

Goyal shared a vague message on social media saying, "Coming Soon. Follow @Temple for more updates," without revealing many details about it being a wearable product. Temple is a health-tech wearable startup founded by Deepinder Goyal and is reportedly set to launch a new blood monitoring device in India soon.

Temple is preparing to launch a new product, reportedly a wearable device that would monitor brain blood flow in real time. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Deepinder Goyal's Temple was in talks with Steadview, Info Edge, Peak XV Partners and others to raise USD 50 million, boosting its valuation. Temple's current valuation is estimated to be around USD 125–130 million (approximately INR 1,100–1,200 crore).

Deepinder Goyal and other Indian startups will invest in Temple's seed round, making it one of the largest in the history of Indian startups. The USD 50 million (around INR 450 crore) will be raised with participation from Temple employees as well, according to the report. Temple will use the funds to develop its wearable device, and one source indicated that the funds would last until the device goes public.

Temple was established by Goyal a year ago and is engaged in developing experimental devices that could be placed on a person's temples. Deepinder Goyal described the upcoming Temple as an “experimental device to calculate brain flow accurately, in real time, and continuously." It is being developed as part of research linked to his Gravity Ageing Hypothesis. It remains unknown how this device will work and how it will benefit individuals and healthcare companies.

