The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - the longest-running film franchise in cinema history when measured by consistent yearly releases. It is also the first full-length MCU outing for the Fantastic Four, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, it opens Phase 6 of the MCU. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Marvel’s First Family Gets Decent Induction Into MCU With a Thrilling Third-Act Galactus Rampage.

Released worldwide on July 25, 2025, the film has grossed over USD 400 million. While this is a respectable total, it falls short of many fans’ expectations, especially given the major decline in collections over the subsequent weekends.

The Fantastic Four are no strangers to the big screen, having led two prior film series. Their MCU debut generated significant excitement, and while the movie outperformed earlier Fantastic Four films, it remains underwhelming by MCU standards, notably as box office momentum has slowed and projections suggest it may finish just above USD 500 million. That's them being optimistic.

Competitive Pressures at the Box Office

This underperformance stings more when compared with its July 2025 rivals: Jurassic World Rebirth has amassed USD 800 million globally, while Superman has earned USD 579 million. This disparity has prompted speculation that Marvel may have been better off delaying The Fantastic Four: First Steps to a less competitive release window. The gap is particularly noticeable given that the next MCU instalment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, won’t arrive until July 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

There is also chatter about fans suffering from superhero fatigue, especially Marvel fatigue. While some dismiss this idea, it's not a problem that can be swept under the rug.

Before we talk about 'Marvel' fatigue, let's first rank the global collections of all the

Marvel Movies Ranked by Box Office Collections (Lowest to Highest)

37. The Marvels (2023) – USD 206.1 million (Phase 5)

36. The Incredible Hulk (2008) – USD 265.6 million (Phase 1)

35. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – USD 370.6 million (Phase 1)

34. Black Widow (2021) – USD 379.8 million (Phase 4)

33. Thunderbolts (2025) – USD 382.4 million (Phase 5)

32. Eternals (2021) – USD 402.1 million (Phase 4)

31. Captain America: Brave New World (2025) – USD 415.1 million (Phase 5)

30. Thor (2011) – USD 449.3 million (Phase 1)

29. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – USD 432.2 million (Phase 4)

28. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) – USD 434.2 million (Phase 6)

27. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – USD 476.1 million (Phase 5)

26. Ant-Man (2015) – USD 519.3 million (Phase 2)

25. Iron Man (2008) – USD 585.8 million (Phase 1)

24. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – USD 622.7 million (Phase 3)

23. Iron Man 2 (2010) – USD 623.9 million (Phase 1)

22. Thor: The Dark World (2013) – USD 644.8 million (Phase 2)

21. Doctor Strange (2016) – USD 677.8 million (Phase 3)

20. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – USD 714.4 million (Phase 2)

19. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – USD 760.9 million (Phase 4)

18. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – USD 773.4 million (Phase 2)

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023) – USD 845.6 million (Phase 5)

16. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – USD 859.2 million (Phase 4)

15. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – USD 855 million (Phase 3)

14. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) – USD 869.1 million (Phase 3)

13. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – USD 880.9 million (Phase 3)

12. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – USD 955.8 million (Phase 4)

11. Captain Marvel (2019) – USD 1.13 billion (Phase 3)

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – USD 1.13 billion (Phase 3)

9. Captain America: Civil War (2016) – USD 1.16 billion (Phase 3)

8. Iron Man 3 (2013) – USD 1.2 billion (Phase 2)

7. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – USD 1.34 billion (Phase 5)

6. Black Panther (2018) – USD 1.35 billion (Phase 3)

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – USD 1.4 billion (Phase 2)

4. The Avengers (2012) – USD 1.5 billion (Phase 1)

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – USD 1.92 billion (Phase 4)

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – USD 2.05 billion (Phase 3)

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – USD 2.8 billion (Phase 3)

While we are at it, let's also look at the cumulative box office earnings of Marvel movies according to their phases

Cumulative Box Office by Phase (Lowest to Highest - Not Counting Phase 6 With Only One Movie)

5. Phase 5: USD 3.653 billion

4. Phase 1: USD 3.795 billion

3. Phase 2: USD 5.250 billion

2. Phase 4: USD 5.708 billion

1. Phase 3: USD 13.967 billion

What the Numbers Reveal About the MCU’s Decline

Marvel’s dominance peaked in Phase 3, culminating in Avengers: Endgame - still its highest-grossing film - and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which rode the wave of Endgame’s success. Since then, box office performance has been inconsistent, with only a couple of films crossing the billion-dollar mark.

Marvel has completed two phases since Far From Home and is beginning a new one with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, without an Avengers film to anchor these phases, the distinction between them feels blurred - unless one consults the franchise’s Wikipedia page for clarity.

Post-Phase 3, the MCU has struggled to draw audiences back to theatres with the same consistency. While Black Widow - Phase 4’s first film suffered from pandemic-era restrictions and a dual-release strategy (simultaneous theatrical and digital debut), the same cannot be said for subsequent releases. What excuses remain for the underperformance of later films?

A Still From Black Widow

Defenders of the MCU might argue that Phases 4 and 5 still delivered major hits. That said, the two biggest successes of these phases - Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine - relied heavily on nostalgia-driven marketing and crossover appeal. This strategy didn’t fully translate to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which, while outperforming its predecessor financially, received a more muted critical reception.

A Still From Deadpool & Wolverine

More troubling is Phase 5’s inclusion of Marvel’s lowest-grossing film to date: The Marvels. This is particularly striking given that Captain Marvel (2019) was one of only two solo superhero origin films (alongside Black Panther) to surpass USD 1 billion.

In comparison to Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and Thor had longer arcs in MCU. Yet Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania became the lowest-earning Ant-Man instalment, and Thor: Love and Thunder fell short of Ragnarok’s performance.

2025’s releases - Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps - have all struggled to reach the USD 500 million mark, a concerning trend for what was once cinema’s most unstoppable franchise. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Movie Review: Anthony Mackie Carries This Serviceable Marvel Flick That Neither Feels ‘New’ Nor ‘Brave’.

A Still From Captain America: Brave New World

The most damning statistic? Phase 5 has grossed less than Phase 1 - an era when Marvel was still finding its footing, relying largely on Iron Man to carry its ambitions.

Who Bears Responsibility for MCU's Declining Appeal in Phases 4 and 5?

While Avengers: Endgame marked the MCU's peak, the franchise's current struggles stem less from failing to match that high benchmark and more from taking its global fanbase for granted.

Even Marvel's leadership, including Kevin Feige, now acknowledges overextending the franchise hasn't worked for them. The relentless release schedule - requiring viewers to follow numerous films and Disney+ series - demanded too much commitment from casual audiences already grappling with real-world concerns: geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and social crises.

Imagine coming to The Marvels after needing to watch Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and then two Disney+ shows, WandaVision and Ms Marvel to figure out what's going on. Even if you have done that - welcome to the club - you still have to figure out why Nick Fury is on wise-cracking form here instead of the tired, almost beaten old man you saw him last in Secret Invasion. See, even if you come prepared with all the homework, Marvel still gives two damns about consistency. The Marvels Movie Review: Iman Vellani Salvages The Show But This 'Mid' Marvel Film Can't Save MCU's Downslide.

A Still From Secret Invasion

Compounding these issues, Phases 4 and 5 produced some of Marvel's weakest entries, eroding fan goodwill. Films like Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World failed to meet expectations, further diminishing enthusiasm for the franchise.

Looking Ahead to Phase 6

There remains hope that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could reverse the franchise's recent misfortunes. Tom Holland continues to be beloved as the definitive Spider-Man of this generation, while director Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi, one of Phase 4's stronger entries, brings proven talent. The film's 2026 release, following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, should allow sufficient breathing space to rebuild audience anticipation.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Day One on Set

Then comes Avengers: Doomsday, the franchise's next tentpole release. While benefiting from an all-star cast and Robert Downey Jr's high-profile return (albeit as Doctor Doom), significant challenges remain. The film lacks the narrative buildup that made previous Avengers instalments feel like genuine culminations, nor does it generate the same level of organic fan excitement. Even the returning Russo brothers – despite their impeccable MCU track record – have struggled to replicate their Endgame success in subsequent projects outside the franchise.

While the MCU may never recapture its Phase 3 zenith – when the franchise operated with unmatched confidence and consistency – strategic decisions could still restore its lustre. Promising upcoming projects like the X-Men reboot, Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, and (hopefully) the long-delayed Blade revival suggest the potential for renewal remains. If Doomsday and Secret Wars don't ignite the same frenzy, then it's time for Marvel to borrow Thanos' Infinity Stones, wipe everything clean and start anew.

