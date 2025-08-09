Mumbai, August 9: James Cameron warned that weapons powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could trigger a 'Terminator-style apocalypse'. As a Long-term sci-fi filmmaker and acclaimed director of the Avatar movies, Cameron has said that AI technology should not be weaponised; otherwise, it could lead to devastating effects like those shown in his critically successful film Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Hollywood filmmaker James Carmon said that artificial intelligence, if used in nuclear systems, could be bad for humanity. He made this statement during an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine about his upcoming film adaptation of Ghost of Hiroshima. With his statement, he raised alarms for world leaders not to integrate AI into the military and weapons area.

James Cameron Warning About AI's Potential 'Terminator-Style Apocalypse'

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a widely used technology for daily purposes. It has slowly penetrated business, education, and even government offices. Amid this advancement, James Cameron has said, "I do think there's still a danger of a Terminator-style apocalypse where you put AI together with weapons systems, even up to the level of nuclear weapon systems, nuclear defence counterstrike, all that stuff."

Cameron highlighted three "existential threats" humanity has been facing: climate change and environmental degradation, nuclear proliferation, and superintelligent AI. He mentioned that all three were "manifesting and peaking at the same time." Recently, 36% of AI researchers from Stanford University said that artificial intelligence could trigger a "nuclear-level catastrophe." Also, the University of Chicago summit concluded that AI would soon be paired with nuclear systems.

AI in Filmmaking Is Permissible: James Cameron

While the director of Avatar criticised the use of AI in nuclear systems, he emphasised that the technology must be used only in limited and intentional ways in making films. He said it can be used for visual effects, reduce production costs, and accelerate creative workflow.

James Cameron Filmography

James Cameron has directed various movies, including Avatar (2009), Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way of Water), Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), Titanic (1997), and Abyss (1989). All of these movies have been praised by audiences and critics worldwide. His upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to arrive on December 19, 2025. His Ghost of Hiroshima is set during WW2 era and will tell a story of bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki from Japanese perspective.

