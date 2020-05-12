FSL Rohini Hard at Work at Crime Scenes Even During Pandemic and Lockdown

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini are involved in visiting crime scenes ranging from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters to various spots in northeast Delhi where communal violence recently took place.

Last week, the team visited nine crime scenes in connection with the probe in nine cases of theft and arson registered at northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad during the communal riots, a statement issued by the lab said.

The team had also visited Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin last month, it said.

"In this pandemic, with due precautionary measures, crime scene teams of FSL are functional round the clock. Presently we are extending our forensic assistance to Delhi Police 24x7 and our control room is functional round the clock," said FSL director Deepa Verma.

Various divisions of FSL like Biology Division have prepared reports on more than 100 investigative cases pertaining to DNA examination amid the pandemic situation, Verma said in the statement.

The Chemistry Division, Ballistic Division, Fingerprint and all other experts of the laboratory have prepared reports for approximately more than 200 cases, she said.

Incharge, Crime Scene Management, Sanjeev Gupta said, "Even in this crisis, we as an organisation are focusing on early action, protection and prevention (of COVID-19)".

He further said, "We are concerned with our crime scene team and also closely monitoring use of these measures. Our teams are using Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) while proceeding for examination on crime scene.”

