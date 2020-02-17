Future Lifestyle Fashion Plans to Raise Money

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday said its board will meet on February 20 to consider a proposal to raise funds through issues of equity shares, bonds and other securities.

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on February 20 "to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds", Future Lifestyle Fashions said in a regulatory filing.

Without mentioning the amount to be raised, the Future group firm said the board may consider proposals for issuance of equity shares, bonds including debentures or any other equity based instruments / securities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)