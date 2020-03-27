German Cup Semi-finals Suspended

Berlin, Mar 27 (AFP) The German Cup semi-finals, scheduled for the end of April, are to be suspended until further notice due to ongoing uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis, the German football association (DFB) announced Friday.

"It is expected that the current situation will be the same and football will not be able to take place on the scheduled cup dates," said the DFB said in a statement.

"Planning and preparation from a sporting perspective will not be possible for the clubs."

Holders and league champions Bayern Munich had been scheduled to take on 2018 Cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt on April 21, while Bayer Leverkusen were to face Saarbruecken -- the first fourth-tier team ever to reach the last four -- the following day.

The final had been scheduled for May 23.

League football has been suspended in Germany's top three divisions until April 30, and most clubs have suspended training.

The German Football League (DFL) has urged all clubs not to resume team training until at least mid-April, German media reported Thursday. (AFP)

