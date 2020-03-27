Ghaziabad District Admin Allows Retailers to Take Up Doorstep Delivery

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration on Friday gave permission for retailers to deliver essential items to homes amid the nationwide lockdown and emphasised on social distancing norms to be followed by delivery persons.

The delivery persons would not be checked by police if they carry the passes that are issued by their companies, it said.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Big Bazaar, 24 Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Swiggy, Grofers, Big Basket, Milkbasket, Medlife, Pharm Easy, More Retail Limited. Easyday, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Foodpanda, Needs Super Mart, 1MG and Dr Lal PathLabs have been allowed to carry out door to door service. The decision has been taken in compliance with the state and Union government orders, he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said extra police personnel were deployed at mosques to ensure there were no large gatherings for Friday prayers. Many people offered prayers inside their homes.

"Police received only 51 calls today for help and complaints of gathering in the parks, black marketing, while yesterday police had received 584 phone calls from the whole district," the SSP said.

Two teachers of a madrassa were arrested for conducting exams in Kachchi Sarai Mohalla of Muradnagar town of the district amid the lockdown. Around 20 children were present during the examination while 135 students are enrolled in the madrasa.

The arrested teachers have been identified as Imran and Madan. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Naithani said.

