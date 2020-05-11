Give Details About Medical Facilities at Allahabad Hospitals, HC Tells UP Govt

Allahabad, May 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought details from the Uttar Pradesh authorities about the medical facilities being provided at eleven government hospitals in the district to meet the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma told the state government to give reply by May 14, the next date of hearing.

The HC issued directions four days after it took cognisance of a letter addressed to the chief justice, raising the issue of the death of a coronavirus patient, who allegedly succumbed to the infection due to laxity in treatment.

The 11 hospitals about which the court has sought information are SRN Hospital; Prathamik Chikitsalaya Kendra; Duffrin Hospital; Colvin Hospital; Kamla Nehru Hospital; SN Children Hospital; Sardar Patel Memorial; TB Sapru Hospital; TB Hospital; Rajkiya Medical Care Unit and the Government Hospital.

The HC bench asked the state government to tell if the hospitals have facilities like ICUs, dialysis units, ventilators and mobile X-ray machines.

The court further asked the state government to inform it about the number of qualified doctors and nurses working in these hospital.

