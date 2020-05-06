Andhra Pradesh: Group of Ministers Hold Meeting to Discuss COVID-19 Spread and Containment Measures

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amaravati, May 6: Andhra Pradesh Group of Ministers held a meeting to discuss the latest situation about the COVID 19 spread and containment measures. Health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) and agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu informed about the matters that were discussed at the GoM meeting.

State Health Minister Alla Kali krishna Srinivas said that, "The GoM has elaborately discussed on the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. We discussed how the guidelines issued by the centre and the state are being implemented. We have given first priority to bring the migrant labourers to the state." Coronavirus Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Carry Out Joint Quarantine Operations For Migrant Labourers.

She continued saying that the state government is bearing all expenses for bringing them back to native state. "The CM has ordered to take responsibility of sending the migrant labourers to their native states. We reviewed its possibilities. We have further discussed the matters of increasing the testing capacity, and results there off. We have alerted the officials about the tests to be performed for those who come to the state," she added.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said, "We have discussed about agriculture and allied sectors. We need skilled labour much for agriculture and processing units. If concerned units give their requirements, permissions may be given for skilled labour from other districts or states."

He added that it is decided that passes should be issued to farming labourers, and mechanics who repair agricultural machines. In general, agricultural produce will be transported during night time. "Yesterday an incident came to our notice that a farmer was stopped from transporting his produce. The police should take care that no such vehicles transporting agri produce are stopped. The GoM has decided to exempt agriculture officers from COVID duties, except in emergency situations," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Kannababu slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stating that he is doing politics at these difficult time amid COVID-19 crisis. "Chandrababu starts writing letters to leaders whenever the government is trying to resolve any issue in consultation with other party. NCBN projects the resolution of an issue as a result of his letters only. He is the only leader in the entire country using corona for his political benefit. We appeal to him to show restrain from doing politics until the corona issue comes to an end."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)