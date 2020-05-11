Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Mount by 347 to 8,542; 20 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, taking the total case count so far to 8,542 and the number of fatalities to 513, a state Health official said.

With 235 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the tally of those recovered mounted to 2,780.

The state now has 5,249 active cases while 31 of them are on ventilators.

"A total 1,16,471 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far in the state," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)