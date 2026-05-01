Donovan Ferreira IPL Salary: Here’s How Much RR Batter's Contract is Worth

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has solidified Donovan Ferreira’s position as a key tactical asset for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Following a high-profile trade deal ahead of the current campaign, the South African all-rounder’s contract has seen a notable increase, reflecting his rising stock in the world's premier T20 league. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Donovan Ferreira IPL Salary

Ferreira’s current tenure with the Rajasthan Royals is the result of a significant pre-season trade with the Delhi Capitals. In a 'straight swap' deal finalized in November 2025, the Royals traded Indian batter Nitish Rana to Delhi to re-acquire Ferreira, who had previously been part of the Rajasthan setup.

As part of this transaction, Ferreira’s annual fee was revised. While he was originally acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh during the previous mega auction cycle, his salary was increased to INR 1 crore (approximately £95,000) upon his return to Jaipur for the 2026 season. Riyan Parag Scores His First Fifty of IPL 2026, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC Match.

BCCI Match Fees and Seasonal Bonuses

Under the BCCI’s 2025–2027 pay structure, Brevis’s earnings extend well beyond his base contract. A historic move by the board ensures that every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee.

Per Match Fee: Ferreira earns INR 7.5 lakh for every game he plays.

Full Season Potential: If he features in all 14 league matches, he stands to earn an additional INR 1.05 crore.

Total Estimated Earnings: Including his contract and a full slate of matches, Ferreira's total IPL 2026 compensation would be approx INR 2.05 crore. Kyle Jamieson’s Wild Celebration Goes Viral After Pacer Dismisses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During RR vs DC IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Donovan Ferreira IPL Salary Progression

Season Team Salary Status/Notes 2023 Rajasthan Royals ₹50 Lakh Initial acquisition at auction 2024 Rajasthan Royals ₹75 Lakh Retained with a salary increment 2025 Delhi Capitals ₹75 Lakh Acquired at the Mega Auction 2026 Rajasthan Royals ₹1 Crore Traded from DC (Revised contract fee)

The investment appears to be paying dividends for the Royals. In the 2026 season, Ferreira has emerged as a reliable middle-order finisher, notably striking a rapid 52 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings, a resilient 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and a quick-fire 47 off 14 in the ongoing RR vs DC IPL 2026 match at Jaipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).