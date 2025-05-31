Hardoi, May 31: In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives when a car returning from a wedding procession lost control and crashed near Majhila Police Station in Hardoi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials reported. Police swiftly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where six individuals are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors declared five others dead on arrival. Sikkim Road Accident: Tourist Vehicle Falls 1,000 Feet into Teesta River Near Chungthang; 1 Dead, 8 Missing (Watch Videos).

Hardoi Road Accident

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A wedding procession car in Hardoi lost control near Kusuma village, falling into a ditch. Five, including a child, died instantly, six were seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/cYvyt01uD4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: CO (Circle Officer) Anuj Mishra says, "On the night of May 31, 2025, a wedding procession of Neeraj Son of Ram Sevak from Mahula Patiyan, Pali police station area, was returning from Kusuma village in Majhila police station area..." pic.twitter.com/djwsgGtmma — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

According to the police, postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings have been initiated. CO Shahabad Anuj Kumar said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near the Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. Six people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings."

