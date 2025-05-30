Tragically, a tourist car plunged roughly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in the Mangan district, close to Chungthang. District Magistrate Anant Jain is in charge of a large-scale rescue effort that was sparked by the incident. He is collaborating closely with the Army to find survivors. Two passengers have been saved by rescue crews thus far, and one person has been officially declared dead. Sadly, eight more people are still unaccounted for as the search continues in difficult terrain. To find the missing people and help those in need, authorities are utilising every resource at their disposal. Sikkim Road Accident: 4 Jawans Die As Vehicle Skids Off Road at Vertical Bhir and Falls Into Forest (See Pics).

Tourist Vehicle Falls 1,000 Feet into Teesta River Near Chungthang

Sikkim (More Visuals): In Mangan, a tourist vehicle fell 1000 feet into the Teesta River near Chungthang. DM Anant Jain coordinated rescue efforts with the Army pic.twitter.com/OvOCQ2YthX — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)