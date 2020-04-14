Haridwar Reports 2 Positive COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Increases to 37

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Haridwar on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 37.Before this, the state reported no positive COVID-19 case for six days straight.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked everyone to stay vigil and urged them to cover their face wherever they go."We need to stay very vigil. Kindly cover your face wherever you go. It's not necessary to wear a mask. You can tie a handkerchief around your mouth. You should also wash it with warm water or iron after using it," he said.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,815, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

