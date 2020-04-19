Haryana Puts Cumulative Positive COVID-19 Cases at 250

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): The cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Haryana stand at 250, said the Health Department on Sunday."Cumulative positive COVID-19 cases including 14 Italian nationals are 250 now, of which 104 have been discharged. A total of two deaths has been reported in the State till now," said the Health Department.It said the cumulative number of persons put under surveillance including contacts to date is 30,506. The total number of passengers or persons who have completed the surveillance period is 15,910. The total number of passengers or persons who are currently under surveillance are 14,596. (ANI)

