Chandigarh, January 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an agrometeorological advisory for Haryana, warning of cold wave conditions and dense to very dense fog at several places over the next few days, while ruling out rainfall across the state. According to the IMD bulletin, dry weather is expected to prevail in Haryana during the next five days, with no rainfall forecast from January 6 to January 10. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay near normal. Cold-wave or cold-day conditions may occur in isolated areas.

The weather department has also cautioned that dense to very dense fog may persist during morning and night hours at many locations, potentially affecting visibility and field operations. IMD has advised farmers to undertake irrigation operations during afternoon hours to avoid adverse effects of fog, particularly for wheat at the tillering stage, mustard at flowering, and vegetable crops. Farmers have been asked to avoid early-morning irrigation under foggy conditions. School Holidays Extended Across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana Amid Cold Wave; What You Need to Know.

For mustard crops, the advisory recommends preventive measures against stem rot and white rust diseases, including appropriate fungicide application at prescribed stages. In potato and sugarcane crops, farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage and restrict water movement from disease-affected fields. In view of cold weather, farmers have been advised to protect livestock from low temperatures by keeping animals indoors at night, providing warm drinking water and ensuring adequate ventilation without direct exposure to cold winds. Supplementation with a mineral mixture and iodised salt has also been recommended. Gurugram Weather Forecast January 9: Low Visibility in Gurgaon Due to Dense Fog, Day To Remain Cold.

The IMD has further urged farmers to regularly monitor official weather updates and agromet advisories to minimise crop and livestock losses during the prevailing winter conditions, and advised residents to remain cautious during the morning and evening hours due to reduced visibility and cold conditions. According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day.

