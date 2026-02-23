Hyderabad, February 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as unseasonal weather conditions take hold across the state. A strengthening weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds starting today, Monday, February 23, and intensifying on Tuesday, February 24. Residents are advised to stay cautious of sudden weather shifts that may disrupt outdoor activities and local commutes.

Hyderabad Forecast: Today and Tomorrow

In the capital city, the weather will remain predominantly unstable over the next 48 hours:

Today (Feb 23): The city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with hazy conditions in the morning. Temperatures will range between a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees Celsius. Light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of the city by evening or night. Weather Forecast Today, February 23: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Tuesday (Feb 24): Conditions will persist with a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees Celsius. The probability of rain increases to 20 per cent during the day, with southeast winds travelling at approximately 6 mph.

Hyderabad Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Yellow Alert for 17 Districts of Telangana

The Meteorological Centre, Begumpet, has specifically warned of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across 17 districts on February 24. The affected districts include: Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Nagarkurnool.

The IMD’s latest bulletin suggests these storms could be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in some areas.

Why the Sudden Rain?

The current atmospheric instability is attributed to a low-pressure area and a trough running from the southwest Bay of Bengal toward south Madhya Maharashtra, passing through interior Karnataka. This system is funnelling moisture-laden winds into Telangana, leading to unseasonal precipitation in a month typically known for clear skies and rising heat.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).