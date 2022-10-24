New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): If your home does not have a full-fledged gym for your regular workout, then you shouldn't be worried as you can use common household products for the same purpose.

We have prepared a list of household items that you can use to lose weight without spending a lot of money. Most likely, you already have everything you need at home so you can get started right now.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Delhi's Air Quality Inches Closer to 'Very Poor' Levels Due to Firecrackers and Stubble Burning.

Water bottles or soup cans

You can use one in each hand for some lighter arm workouts because an eight-ounce water bottle weighs about one-and-a-half pounds. Cans are a bit lighter, but they can also be used as lightweights.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Heart Patients Need To Be Extra Cautious, Tech-Innovation To Help Prevent After Effects.

A sack of sugar or flour

If you're thinking of doing some weight lifting, you could get any of these sacks and put them in your "home gym," where you can conveniently use them.

A towel

Towels can be used for more than merely wiping away sweat after a workout. To make a DIY resistance band, simply draw it straight between your hands.

Vacuum Cleaner

To get some at-home sledge pushes, pile some weight on top of your vacuum cleaner and move it around the room.

A backpack

To add some extra poundage to your bodyweight moves, fill a backpack with cans and bottles. Wear it for squats, lunges, pushups, or when you're running up and down the stairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)