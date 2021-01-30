New Delhi, January 30: Delhi Police is on high alert following the Israel Embassy low-intensity blast and sources have confirmed that ammonium nitrate was used for the blast. Sources have also said that this blast may be a trial of some bigger conspiracy.

"The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site. Sources have said that if RDX was used then the impact would have been higher," sources said. Israel Embassy Blast in Delhi: Two Persons Spotted in CCTV Footage, Police Investigating Involvement.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage, a half-burnt pink scarf and an envelope addressed to Israel Ambassador from the blast site, sources said. However, it is difficult to retrieve the exact contents from CCTV. Mumbai on High Alert: Security Tightened at All Locations Including CST Railway Station Following Israel Embassy Blast in Delhi.

The envelope that was found from the spot was found around 12 yards away from the blast site and police sources have said that the letter was addressed to the Israel Ambassador. Police is tracing its fingerprints and examining its contents.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating the blast and according to Delhi Police sources, the preliminary investigation has suggested a mischievous act with the aim to spread panic. Security has been increased in and around the area.

An alert has also been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.

Mumbai Police is also on high alert after the incident and security has been stepped up across the city. There is also a high alert in Uttar Pradesh after the incident in Delhi.

