Highlights at 5.45 Pm

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

NATION

DEL4 HEALTH-VIRUS-CASES

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,293, no. of cases climbs to 70,756 in India: Union health ministry

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the number of cases climbed to 70,756 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 87 fatalities and 3,604 cases in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry.

DEL32 PM LD ADDRESS

PM to address the nation at 8 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, a day after he interacted with chief ministers on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity, the Prime Minister's Office said.

DEL30 MANMOHAN-DISCHARGE

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged on Tuesday.

DEL34 DEF-SINOINDIA-LADAKH

Chinese helicopters spotted along Sino-India border in Eastern Ladakh: Sources

New Delhi: Chinese helicopters were spotted flying close to the undemarcated border between India and China in Eastern Ladakh after around 250 soldiers of both sides were engaged in a fierce face-off near Pangong Lake in the area last week, official sources said.

CAL6 WB-VIRUS-LD OFFICIAL

West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 data Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government has transferred Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Environment Department and named Narayan Swaroop Nigam as his replacement, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL43 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES

13 fresh COVID deaths in Delhi; cases rise to 7,639 New Delhi: Delhi recorded 13 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities in the national capital, according to city government authorities.

DEL49 RAIL-MIGRANT-LD DEATH

34-year-old migrant worker dies on board 'Shramik Special' train

New Delhi: A 34-year-old migrant worker died on board a Pune-Prayagraj Shramik Special train on Monday and his post-mortem has been conducted, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM10 CG-JOGI HEALTH

Ajit Jogi very critical, doctors start 'audio therapy'

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's condition is "very critical" and he continues to be on a ventilator support, doctors said on Tuesday.

BOM11 MH-VIRUS-PRISONERS-LD PANEL

Maha: Panel decides to release 50 pc prisoners from jails

Mumbai: A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily release around 50 per cent prisoners to decongest jails across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEGAL

BOM12 GJ-HC-LD MINISTER

HC declares Guj BJP minister Chudasama's election as void

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

LGD7 DL-HC-LD MINORITY COMMISSION

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief till Jun 22 in sedition case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take any coercive measure against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in the sedition case till June 22, his lawyer said.

BUSINESS

DCM30 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-ECONOMIST-UBI

India needs basic income scheme to make lockdown work: French economist

New Delhi: India needs to come out with a basic income scheme to make the lockdown work, noted French economist Thomas Piketty said on Tuesday.

FOREIGN

FGN24 UK-NIRAV MODI

Case against Nirav Modi very short on proof, his legal team tells UK court

London: Nirav Modi's legal team on Tuesday told a UK court hearing the fugitive diamond merchant's five-day extradition trial that the case of fraud and money laundering against him is not backed up with the underlying evidence that proves his dishonesty. By Aditi Khanna

SPORTS

SPD10 SPO-FIFA-U17-LD WC FIFA

U-17 Women's World Cup in India to be held from Feb 17 to Mar 7 next year New Delhi: The postponed FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India was on Tuesday rescheduled to next year from February 17 to March 7 after the world body made a "thorough assessment" of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)