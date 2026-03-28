Shimla, March 28: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that the state maintains a sufficient 15-day buffer stock of petrol and diesel, but that the situation could become challenging in the coming days due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resulting global energy concerns. Speaking to mediapersons during the 12th day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session, Sukhu said that while there is no immediate shortage of fuel or domestic LPG in the state, early signs of strain are visible, particularly in the availability of commercial gas cylinders.

"Presently, there is no shortage of LPG or petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh. We have fuel stock for around 15 days. However, the impact of the global situation may be seen in the coming days," Sukhu said. He added that the Chief Secretary has been directed to closely monitor the situation on a daily basis. "The Chief Secretary is reviewing the situation every day to ensure there is no disruption. As of now, there is no crisis, but complaints are being received regarding the non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders in some areas, which is also being monitored," he said. 'No Nationwide Lockdown': Hardeep Singh Puri Debunks Rumours, Says Govt Monitoring Global Situation, Ensuring Fuel and Essential Supply Stability (View Post).

Responding to Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's demand for a probe into alleged irregularities in the Himcare scheme by a sitting judge, Sukhu said such investigations are not conducted by sitting judges. "Investigations into alleged scams are carried out by government agencies, not by sitting judges," he said. The Chief Minister also dismissed allegations by the opposition that development was being concentrated in specific constituencies such as Dehra. Commercial LPG Crisis Update: Centre Increases Supply to 70% Amid Iran-West Asia Conflict.

Sukhu added, "Balanced development is taking place across Himachal Pradesh. The BJP is making baseless allegations as it has nothing substantive to say. These statements are politically motivated."Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first meeting of the informal Group of Ministers on the West Asia crisis.

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