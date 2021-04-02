Actor Diljit Dosanjh on Friday concluded shooting for his next Punjabi film Honsla Rakh in Canada. The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who previously helmed Punjabi films Jhalle and Kala Shah Kala. Rakesh Dhawan has penned the script. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share pictures and a video from the wrap up party, which was also shared by his co-star Sonam Bajwa on her Instagram Stories. Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa Give a Fun Twist to Their Pawri Ho Ri Hai Video -WATCH.

"#HonslaRakh Shooting Done," Dosanjh captioned the post. Shehnaaz Gill of "Bigg Boss" fame, who is also part of the film, also shared a photo from the party on her Instagram page. Sardool Sikander Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh Remember the Punjabi Singer (View Tweets).

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill Wrap Up Honsla Rakh Shoot

The film, produced by Dosanjh, Daljit Thind and co-produced by Pawan Gill, is set to release countrywide on October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)