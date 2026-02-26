Mumbai, February 26: Federal health authorities in the US and a major frozen fruit producer have initiated a significant recall of nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen blueberries following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall affects products distributed across four US states and parts of Canada. While no illnesses have been reported to date, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the risk as serious, urging consumers to check their freezers immediately for the affected batches.

The contamination was discovered during routine quality assurance testing by the manufacturer, prompting a voluntary withdrawal of specific 2-pound and 5-pound bags from retail shelves. Dog Attack in Georgia: Woman Mauled to Death by Several Dogs in US, Canines Found ‘Covered in Blood’.

Scope of the Blueberry Recall in the US

The recall primarily impacts frozen blueberries distributed in Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as various retailers in Canada. The products are sold under multiple brand names, and the FDA has released a detailed list of "Best By" dates ranging from late 2026 to early 2027. Retailers have been instructed to remove the products from inventory. Consumers who have purchased frozen blueberries recently are advised to verify the lot codes on the packaging against the official list provided on the FDA website.

Understanding Listeria Contamination

Listeria monocytogenes is a hardy bacterium that can survive and even grow in cold environments, including industrial freezers. Unlike many other foodborne pathogens, Listeria is particularly resilient because it can persist in processing facilities for long periods if not properly eradicated. Contamination typically occurs during the processing or packaging stage. Because frozen berries are often consumed without being cooked - such as in smoothies or as yoghurt toppings - the bacteria remain active and can cause an infection known as Listeriosis once ingested.

Symptoms and Health Risks of Listeria

Listeriosis can present differently depending on the individual. In healthy adults, symptoms are often mild and include:

High fever and severe headache

Stiffness and muscle aches

Nausea and abdominal pain

Diarrhea

However, the infection can be invasive and life-threatening for high-risk groups. Unlike standard food poisoning, symptoms of Listeriosis can take anywhere from a few days to two months to appear, making it difficult for patients to link the illness to a specific food item. Bill Gates’ Relationship History: List of Microsoft Co-Founder’s Past Girlfriends.

Who Is Most at Risk Due to Listeria Contamination?

Health officials emphasise that while anyone can contract the infection, four specific groups face the highest risk:

Pregnant Women: Listeria can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, or premature delivery, even if the mother experiences only mild symptoms.

Listeria can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, or premature delivery, even if the mother experiences only mild symptoms. Newborns: The bacteria can be passed from mother to child, causing severe complications.

The bacteria can be passed from mother to child, causing severe complications. Elderly Adults: Those aged 65 and older are more susceptible to severe neurological infections like meningitis.

Those aged 65 and older are more susceptible to severe neurological infections like meningitis. Immunocompromised Individuals: People with cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, or those undergoing transplant treatments.

Advice for Consumers

The FDA recommends that anyone in possession of the recalled blueberries should not consume them. Instead, the product should be discarded in a sealed bag or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Additionally, because Listeria can spread to other surfaces, authorities suggest sanitising any refrigerator or freezer compartments that came into contact with the recalled bags. If symptoms develop after consuming the product, individuals are urged to seek medical attention and inform their healthcare provider of the potential exposure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).