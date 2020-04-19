Hope Everything is in Order to Fight Coronavirus: Guwahati's First COVID-19 Survivor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): The city's first COVID-19 patient, who recovered from the disease and was discharged on Sunday, has hoped that everything is in order to fight the coronavirus in the country."If you are in a positive frame of mind, then you can get through the bad times. I had received immense support from the hospital staff -- whenever they came, they asked how I was doing and were very sweet to me," the COVID-19 survivor told ANI.He added: "I am thankful to the government for providing good facilities. I did not expect the facilities of such kind."Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later felicitated the survivor.Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Sarma said: "We have 34 COVID-19 patients and unfortunately one patient died while taking treatment. The total discharged patients, as of today, is 17. We have only 16 active cases."He added: "I am of the view that in the next five-six days, we will be able to discharge more patients and the number of active cases would come down to single digit." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)