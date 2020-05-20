Hope to Begin Shooting of Sanjay Dutt's 'Blockbuster Gang' by July, Producer

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The filming of comedy action drama "Blockbuster Gang", featuring actor Sanjay Dutt, is expected to begin as soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted, producer Sandip Ssingh said.

According to the filmmaker, the team plans to go on floors in July-August if all goes well.

Co-produced by Dutt and Anand Pandit, the story of "Blockbuster Gang" revolves around three dons and their gang members who aspire to become a don one day.

The cast of the film will be complete when the lockdown is lifted, Ssingh said.

"We will make the official announcement after that. The moment we get the dates of all the actors, it shouldn't be difficult to start. We hope to start shooting in July-August if all goes well," he told PTI.

There were reports that actor Arshad Warsi is part of the project, in which he will reunite with his "Munna Bhai" co-star.

However, Ssingh said Warsi's casting isn't confirmed as yet.

"Arshad and I are great friends, and I want him on board. We have approached Arshad, once it's final we will announce it properly."

Sajid and Farhad, best known for the "Housefull" series, have penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora will co-direct the film from their own script.

"Blockbuster Gang" was earlier planned to be shot in Budapest and Mauritius, but the plans were called off amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It will now be filmed in Mumbai and Goa, Ssingh said.

The makers are now eyeing a 2021 release.

"I feel no one should release any films this year. They should wait for the situation to get better," he added.

