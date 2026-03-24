The "Hannahversary" has officially arrived as Disney marks 20 years since the premiere of the cultural phenomenon Hannah Montana. Exactly two decades after the pilot first aired on Disney Channel in 2006, Miley Cyrus returns to the screen for a special unscripted celebration of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. Premiering today, March 24, 2026, the anniversary event features an intimate look at the show's legacy through new interviews, never-before-seen archival footage, and the recreation of iconic sets that defined a generation of pop culture. ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Trailer: Miley Cyrus Returns as Beloved Disney Character Hannah Montana (Watch Video).

When and Where To Watch ‘Hannah Montana20th Anniversary’ ?

The special is now available for streaming globally as of Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Fans can access the program exclusively through major OTT platforms, as there are currently no plans for a traditional cable television broadcast.

In India, the special is streaming on JioHotstar. It became available at approximately 12:30 PM IST.

‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Promo

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In the USA and international markets, the event is available on Disney+ and Hulu. It dropped at the standard global release time of 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET.

‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Runtime and Format

The anniversary special has a total runtime of approximately 60 minutes. Unlike a scripted revival or a "Season 5" reboot, this is a documentary-style celebration filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The hour-long program is anchored by an in-depth interview between Miley Cyrus and podcast host Alex Cooper. During the discussion, Cyrus reflects on her journey from a 13-year-old Disney star to a Grammy-winning artist, sharing personal insights into the "double life" that made the show a global success.

More About ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

The production features high-fidelity recreations of original sets, including the Stewart family living room and Hannah’s famous rotating closet. Highlights of the special include:

Miley is joined by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to recount audition stories. Other original cast members featured or present at the Los Angeles premiere include Jason Earles (Jackson), Moises Arias (Rico), and Cody Linley (Jake Ryan).

Emily Osment, who played Lilly Truscott, confirmed via social media that she was unable to participate due to filming commitments for her series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Former Disney star Selena Gomez makes a surprise appearance, reuniting with Cyrus to discuss their shared history at the network.

The special includes "familiar notes" and musical segments where Cyrus revisits some of the show's most popular tracks, celebrating the music that earned the franchise multiple platinum records. What Is Hannah Montana? Know About Miley Cyrus’ Iconic Kids Show.

While the special serves as a nostalgic "love letter" to fans, Cyrus noted during the premiere that she currently has no plans for a scripted reboot, describing the anniversary project as a complete and fulfilling way to honor the character's 20-year history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).