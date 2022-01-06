Actor Hoyeon Jung recently opened up about experiencing overnight success she received from her blockbuster hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'. People magazine recently obtained quotes of Jung from her recent interview with Vogue about navigating her newfound fame with 'Squid Game'. "I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it," Jung told the outlet. Hoyeon Jung was met with overnight success after 'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix in September -- but navigating that newfound fame has proved to be an adjustment. HoYeon Jung, Squid Game Star, Becomes the Muse for Vogue’s February Issue (View Pic).

The 27-year-old model-turned-actor said her "entire life changed in just one month" after the Korean survival thriller premiered. "The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express," said Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. According to the publication, she also lost eight pounds. "I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it," she said. Squid Game Star HoYeon Jung Reveals She Has Lost Eight Pounds in 10 Days Amid Fan Concern.

"My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I'm being mean to her. My younger sister never really took an interest in my career. She just thinks of me as her older sibling, so when she told me that my acting was 'not that bad' in Squid Game, I was quite surprised," the star added.

Jung also recalled how she left her New York City residence at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in a callback, during the audition process. "I didn't even have time to pack my things. I had to leave my Balmuda oven and a brand-new naembi," she recalled. 'Squid Game' was a massive hit for Netflix.After its premiere this past fall, it broke the streaming service's record for the biggest series debut. The series is now eyeing for a second season, confirmed creator Hwang Dong-hyuk a few months back.

