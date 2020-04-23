HP to Give Rs 50 Lakh to Kin of Officials, Excluding Health Workers, if They Die Due to COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government will pay Rs 50 lakh as an ex-gratia to the family of officials working in state government (except health workers), if they contract the infection and die due to it."Himachal Pradesh government will pay Rs 50 lakh as an ex-gratia out of HPSDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund to the family of officials working in state government (except health workers), if they contract the infection and die due to it, amid COVID-19 outbreak," Chief Minister Office said in a statement on Thursday."Ministry of Health, Government of India has already announced insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19," the statement added.Earlier, the central government had announced that any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meets with some accident, will be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the insurance scheme. All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre, as well as states, will be covered under this scheme.A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

