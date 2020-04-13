India Issues Strong Demarche to Pak over Killing of 3 Civilians in J-K

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): India has issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12, sources said.The ceasefire violation took place on Sunday when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the civilian population especially in Gujjar villages, which resulted in the death of three civilians including a woman and a child.On the same day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district, Army sources saidPakistani forces also fired with small arms fired mortars in areas along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch. (ANI)

