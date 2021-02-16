Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Bengaluru City police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a gold robbery case.

The police seized 11.2 kilograms of gold bars worth Rs 4.50 crores from the accused.

Congratulating the police, Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner tweeted, "Kudos to the Wilson Garden police station team for their swift action in detecting a gold robbery case within 10 hours." (ANI)

