Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) One person was killed and 18 others seriously injured after a bus overturned and hit a motorcycle in central Kolkata's Mayo Road area on Saturday evening, police said.

The minibus, which was operating on the Metiabruz-Howrah route, was heading towards the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing when the accident happened around 4.40 pm, they said.

The driver of the bus suddenly lost control, following which it overturned and hit a motorcycle, they said.

The man who was killed in the accident is yet to be identified, police said, adding that he was apparently in his mid-30s.

Those injured were being treated at the state-run SSKM hospital, a police officer said.

Police are trying to establish their identities and contact their family, he said.

