In a shocking incident, a woman who was on a morning walk was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Worli Sea Face in Mumbai on Sunday. According to ANI, the driver of the car also got injured and has been detained. "Further investigation into the matter is underway," said Worli police. The 23-year-old driver was arrested from the spot following the accident. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Two Men on Morning Walk Flung in Air By Speeding Car in Palm Beach Road (Watch Video).

Mumbai Road Accident:

Maharashtra | A woman died after she was hit by a speeding car in Mumbai's Worli area. The driver of the car also got injured and has been detained. Further investigation into the matter is underway: Worli police pic.twitter.com/VEOUIw1T52 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car:

