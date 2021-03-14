Aizawl, Mar 14 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,436 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new patient is a 53-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who had come from Maharashtra, he said.

The state now has 10 active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.55 per cent, he said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.42 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 44,726 people, including 11,962 senior citizens and 1,140 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,008 health workers and 76 frontline personnel have received the second dose to date.

