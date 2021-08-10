Jodhpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A year after 11 members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, members of the community on Monday accused the state government of reneging on its promise of giving them justice.

After offering tribute on the first anniversary of their death, the community members pledged to continue their fight for justice.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Files Money Laundering Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

Hindu Singh Sodha, the president of Seemant Lok Sangthan, an organisation working for the cause of this community, said these migrants require the compassion and attention of the state and central governments for the resolution of their grievances.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has last year attended a condolence meet in Jodhpur after the incident and said that if we are dissatisfied with the investigation, it could be handed over to the CBI. It is disappointing that even after a year, nothing has happened yet," he alleged.

Also Read | India Bridges Differences at UNSC, First-Ever Outcome Document on Maritime Security Under Its Presidency Mentions UNCLOS.

A source in the police, however, said they are looking forward to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) helping them in the investigation after hitting a roadblock as the local forensic team could not arrive at any conclusion.

"A request has been sent to the CFSL and their arrival is awaited, It is due to the second wave of COVID-19," the source said.

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on August 9 last year. A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area.

However, according to the police, he claimed to have had no idea about the incident, which was believed to have happened in the night. There was a smell of some chemicals around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)