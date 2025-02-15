Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A tragic accident occurred on the Prayagraj- Mirzapur highway after a car carrying devotees to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela collided with a bus, as per police officials.

Ten people were killed in the accident.

"The accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway on late Friday night when a car carrying devotees from Chattisgarh to Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. 10 people died in the accident..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem, the DCP further stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families, as per a release by the CMO.

The CM has directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. Instructions were also given to district administration officials to provide treatment to the injured.

The CM also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

On February 11, in another accident, two buses collided on the Yamuna expressway near the Raya cut in Mathura, as per police.

Two buses collided at 110 milestone, leading to the death of two people and injuries to more than 24 passengers. The accident occurred in the Raya police station area. According to police, one bus was from Aligarh and the other was from Badaun. The passengers were returning from the Mahakumbh.

As soon as the accident was reported, police and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to different hospitals, including the district hospital, for treatment. (ANI)

