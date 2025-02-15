Mumbai, February 15: Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has formed a seven-member committee to explore the possibility of enacting a law against "love jihad" - a controversial term often used to describe interfaith relationships. The committee, headed by the state's Director General of Police (DGP), will investigate the legal and technical aspects of the issue, reviewing complaints about forced religious conversions and studying laws from other states.

The panel includes representatives from several departments, including Women and Child Development, Minority Development, Law and Judiciary, Social Justice, and the Home Department, the TOI reported. Its mandate is to evaluate the current situation, handle complaints, and propose a legal framework to address the issue, which the government claims is a growing concern in Maharashtra. Maharashtra: Amit Shah Asks Devendra Fadnavis Led-Government To Implement 3 New Criminal Laws in All Police Commissionerates of the State.

‘Love Jihad’ Law in Maharashtra

The move follows similar actions in Uttar Pradesh, where laws targeting "love jihad" have already been enacted. Chief Minister Fadnavis has long called for such legislation, citing over 100,000 complaints related to forced conversions. However, opposition figures like Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh have criticised the government for lacking statistical evidence to support claims of "love jihad," accusing them of politicising the issue. ‘Love Jihad’: Supreme Court Declines To Entertain PIL To Expunge Trial Court’s Remarks, Saying ‘Illegal Conversion Threat to Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty of Country’.

While Devendra Fadnavis previously stated that the government would study similar laws in other states before taking action, the new committee's report will be key to determining the next steps. No timeline has been set for the completion of their findings.

