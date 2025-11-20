New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The 102nd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) convened on Thursday to evaluate infrastructure projects of Road, Transport and Highways. The meeting focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The NPG evaluated three projects in which one Road/Highway project of MoRTH and two Rail projects for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and 'Whole of Government' approach.

These initiatives are expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the catchment areas of the project. The evaluation and anticipated impacts of these projects are detailed below:

A brief description of the projects are: the Ministry of Railways (MoR), 3rd and 4th line between PUNARAKH to KIUL station (Bihar): The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a Third and Fourth Railway Line between Punarakh and Kiul stations in the state of Bihar, spanning approximately 49.57 kilometres. The proposed section traverses the Patna and Lakhisarai districts, strengthening the rail infrastructure in one of the state's key industrial and agricultural corridors.

This corridor holds significant strategic and economic importance, as it will enhance rail capacity and logistical efficiency for major industrial establishments, including Ultratech Cement Plant, ACC Cement (Warsaliganj), NTPC Barauni, NTPC Super Thermal Power Plant (Barh), Carriage Repair Workshop (Harnaut), and SJVN Power Plant (Chausa). It will also benefit numerous small and medium-scale industries engaged in automobile, marble, stone, food processing, petroleum, and textile production across Fatuha, Patna-Patliputra, Mokama, Barhiya, and Lakhisarai.

The project is expected to catalyse economic and social development by providing faster, safer, and seamless rail connectivity within Bihar and to other parts of the country. Enhanced accessibility will particularly benefit regional hubs such as Patna, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, and Mokama, supporting both passenger and freight movement.

Additionally, the proposed railway line will improve connectivity to several important tourist destinations, including Bapu Tower, Mahavir Mandir, Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Khuda Baksh Library, Kumhrar Park, Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, Gol Ghar, and Bihar Museum, thereby fostering tourism and cultural exchange.

New BG Line from Silghat (Silghat Town), Dekargaon (Tezpur) (Assam): The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a new railway line between Silghat and Dekargaon, covering a total distance of approximately 27.50 kilometres linking the station opposite on the bank of the Brahmaputra river in the State of Assam. The proposed alignment is strategically positioned near National Highways NH-15 and NH-715, enabling strong synergy between rail and road transport systems.

The development of this new line aims to enhance regional connectivity and promote multimodal transportation by creating a complementary ecosystem between existing highway and railway networks. This integration will ensure seamless movement of passengers and freight, improving overall transportation efficiency within the region.

Designed as a capacity augmentation project, the proposed line will strengthen existing rail infrastructure between Dekargaon and New Silghat stations, accommodating the growing volumes of both freight and passenger traffic.

In the long term, the project is expected to catalyse economic growth and regional development, fostering industrial activity, trade, and tourism in Assam and neighbouring areas, while supporting the Government's broader vision of enhanced connectivity across the northeastern region.

Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH), construction of 4 lane elevated corridor including approaches from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on NH-65 (Maharashtra): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on National Highway (NH)-65 in Solapur, Maharashtra, spanning approximately 9.66 kilometres.

The project, a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase-I), includes approach ramps and service roads designed to enhance traffic flow and overall connectivity in the region. Once completed, the corridor will provide a dedicated, congestion-free route, easing city traffic, reducing travel time, and enhancing road safety, while also contributing to lower vehicular emissions.

The proposed elevated corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional connectivity, boosting economic activity, and supporting religious and cultural tourism in Solapur.

This initiative reflects the Ministry's continued commitment to improving urban mobility and promoting sustainable infrastructure development, in line with national highway modernisation and capacity enhancement goals under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The meeting was chaired by the Joint Secretary, Logistics, Department for Promotion of Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) (ANI)

