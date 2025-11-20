School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 November 2025: Reading the news every day helps students develop the habit of staying informed about important events happening in India and around the globe. In today’s competitive environment, being aware of current affairs is a valuable skill. Following national and international updates enables students to better understand the world around them and see how various issues influence society. This knowledge promotes critical thinking and supports the formation of well-informed viewpoints. Here are the major national and international headlines to include in the school assembly for November 21.

National News For School Assembly

Bihar Government Formation: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Among 25 Other MLAs Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers

Mumbai Car Fire: Blaze Erupts in Parked Vehicle in Bhiwandi, Video Surfaces

Delhi Blast : NIA Arrests 4 More Prime Accused in Red Fort Blast Case, Taking Total to 6

IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft Force-Lands Safely Near Jaisalmer After Engine Malfunction During Training Sortie in Rajasthan

International News For School Assembly

Donald Trump Jr at Taj Mahal: US President Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Monument in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra

Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan: Trump Administration ‘Quietly’ Pushes Fresh Peace Deal With Moscow to End War

Donald Trump Says US Will Push to End the War in Sudan After Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Urges Him to Intervene

Israel Airstrike on Gaza: At Least 25 Killed, 77 Injured in IDF Airstrikes Despite Ceasefire

Sports News For School Assembly

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Drafted In for Guwahati Match Against India

Shubman Gill Set To Miss IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Due to Neck Injury

Minakshi Hooda Clinch Gold Medal After Win Over Fozilova Farzona in World Boxing Cup 2025 Finals

Nupur Sheoran Wins Gold Medal in Women's 80+ KG Category at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Defeats Uzbekistan's Sotimboeva Oltinoy 3–2 to Claim Victory

Entertainment News For School Assembly

IFFI 2025: Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s Iconic Film ‘1942: A Love Story’ to Screen in Stunning 8K Version

Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy

Orry Summoned by Mumbai Police in Alleged INR 252 Crore Drugs Case; Anti-Narcotics Cell Calls for Interrogation

South Korean Stars Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah To Get Married

‘Nishaanchi’ Actor Aaishvary Thackeray Joins Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next As Antagonist Opposite Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Wagh

Business News For School Assembly

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Near Record Highs Amid Positive Global Cues

RBI doesn't target rupee level, fall due to dollar demand: Governor Sanjay Malhotra

India to surpass 1 billion 5G subscribers by 2031 as global coverage widens

FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrap

Reading these news headlines helps students develop leadership qualities, as they share responsibilities, rotate roles, and work together to present information clearly. It broadens their awareness of global challenges, new technological trends, and diverse cultures, helping them grow into knowledgeable, confident, and well-rounded individuals.

