Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 2,765, the Health Department said.

The state also reported 103 new cases, taking the tally to 3.17 lakh, including 2,395 active cases.

As per the bulletin, 3.12 lakh people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 514 have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 116 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Out of 103 new cases, 18 were in Jaipur, 12 in Jodhpur, 10 in Ajmer, 9 each in Bhilwara and Kota. PTI

