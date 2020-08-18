Kochi, August 18: In what can be termed as a "miracle cure", a 103-year-old has defeated COVID-19. Pareed, a native Aluva area of Kerala's Ernakulam district, was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus. Pareed was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College after testing positive for coronavirus. Karnataka: 100-Year-Old Woman Hallamma of Bellary District Claims to Have Recovered From COVID-19.

Kerala Health Minister Shailaja lauded doctors and health workers. In a tweet, she said, "Good News! A 103-year-old has successfully overcome the disease. Pareed, a native of Aluva, was under treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. Elderly people are at a higher risk from COVID-19. But the good work of our health workers have helped us defeat the odds."

Tweet by Kerala Health Minister:

Good News! A 103-year-old has successfully overcome the disease. Pareed, a native of Aluva, was under treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. Elderly people are at a higher risk from COVID-19. But the good work of our health workers have helped us defeat the odds. pic.twitter.com/oncgVnlyB3 — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) August 18, 2020

On July 29, A 105-year old woman was cured of COVID-19 after over three-month-long battle and discharged from a government hospital in Kerala. A native of Anchal town in neighbouring Kollam district, Asma Beevi was admitted to the Kollam Medical College Hospital on April 20 after contracting the virus through her daughter. She is the oldest COVID-19 survivor of the state.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 1,758 new coronavirus cases. Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for over one-fourth of this figure, even as the state's total cases neared the 50,000-mark. At present there 16,274 active cases, while 31,394 patients have been cured of the disease. There are 565 corona hotspots in the state.

