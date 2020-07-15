Dehradun, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Wednesday recorded 104 new coronavirus cases taking the state's tally of COVID-19 infections to 3,785, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported the maximum 52 new cases, followed by Nainital (24), Uttarkashi (eight), Pithoragarh (seven), Udham Singh Nagar (six), Haridwar (five) and Champawat and Pauri Garhwal (one each), the bulletin said.

So far 2,948 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged after recovery, it said.

The number of coronavirus infected people undergoing treatment is 754, while 33 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state. Fifty people in the state have succumbed to the infection so far, the bulletin said.

