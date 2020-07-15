Hyderabad, July 15: Hyderabad's one of the oldest government hospital -- Osmania General hospital -- was seen inundated with water after showers in the city on Wednesday. Both patients and their kin were seen wading in ankle-deep water.

Following the heavy showers in Telangana's capital, water entered into the State-run hospital and corridors were filled with rainwater. This is the second time in a week that rainwater inundated the Osmania General hospital, as on Monday too, a similar situation was observed. G Narendra Yadav, Congress Leader, Dies of COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

Here's the video inundating Osmania General hospital:

#WATCH: Water enters Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad following heavy rainfall in the city. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/IlUKruXTHc — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, a report arrived that a 45-year COVID-19 patient was sent to the OGH isolation ward for three days and found out that he would be sharing his ward with those who are dead. As reported by The New Indian Express, around 20 patients were forced to share the space with two dead patients for over seven hours in the eighth ward isolation centre at OGH. Meanwhile, ward staff on duty stated that there was a delay in shifting the dead bodies due to the shortage in trolleys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).