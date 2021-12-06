Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the infection count to 3,37,915, while two fatalities in the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 4,483, officials said.

Twenty-two of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 86 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 40 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by Baramulla and Jammu districts, both of which registered 11 new infections.

There are 1,661 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the count of recoveries has reached 3,31,771, the officials said.

