New Delhi, December 6: Certain regions across the country are likely to witness downpour in the next few days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated light rainfall, snowfall on December 8 and 9 under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 8. Climate Change: Developing Countries Account for Over 90% Deaths Due to Extreme Conditions, Says WMO.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience isolated to scattered light rainfall, snowfall over the next 24 hours. According to the IMD, the state of Uttar Pradesh is very likely to receive light isolated rainfall today, on December 6. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall on December 8 and 9 with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

South Assam & Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours, while isolated places over Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the same time. According to the the India Meteorological Department, Gujarat State, Northwest, Central and East India are to experience a fall in minimum temperatures by 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degree Celsius during next three days.

