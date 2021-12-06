Pune, December 6: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne attackers in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Manoor. He was a resident of Ambegaon. The police have detained one suspect in connection with the case. The accused killed Manoor reportedly to a dispute over money. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Jalandhar Over Property Dispute; Case Registered.

The incident took place in the Katraj area of the city. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the incident took place at a road intersection in the area. The attackers fired multiple bullets at Manoor. The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack. After getting information, the police reached the spot.

Moonar was rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors. “The primary probe suggests that murder was a fallout of a dispute over money between a group of people. We have detained one person in connection with the incident,” reported the media house quoting Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta as saying. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident. Cops are also checking if the deceased had any criminal record. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

