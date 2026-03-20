Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): A total of 109 candidates across 35 districts of Assam filed their nomination papers on Friday for the State Assembly elections, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

According to the press release, 209 nomination papers were filed today by 109 candidates. So far, a total of 116 candidates have filed 219 nomination papers.

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The last date for filing nomination papers is March 23.

Several nominated candidates of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, along with leaders of the alliance, filed their nomination papers today for the 2026 Assembly elections.

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According to a press release by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia today filed his nomination for the Nazira Legislative Assembly constituency. At the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner's office, Saikia, along with Raijor Dal president and alliance candidate Akhil Gogoi, submitted their nomination papers.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Saikia said, "I could join the BJP only if there is no difference between the ideology and principles of the Congress and the BJP. As long as there is a difference in ideology, the question of joining the BJP does not arise, because I believe in the Constitution."

Meanwhile, alliance candidate and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his nomination from the Khowang constituency at the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner's office.

Candidates, including Bipul Gogoi (Tingkhong), Pranati Phukan (Naharkatia), Dhruvajyoti Gogoi (Duliajan), Pranjal Ghatowar (Chabua-Lahowal), and Mainak Patra, the joint opposition candidate from Dibrugarh Sadar, filed their nominations at the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner's office in the presence of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, accompanied by supporters, Assam Congress stated in the press release.

Former Member of Parliament Ripun Bora also filed his nomination from the Barchala constituency at the Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner's office.

Gaurav Gogoi appealed to voters to support Congress and alliance candidates to defeat what he termed the corrupt leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the communal BJP, with the aim of building a stronger Assam. Gogoi further stated, "We will win all three constituencies in Sivasagar. The BJP will be reduced to zero in Sivasagar."

Congress candidates Mira Borthakur (Dispur) and Shantanu Bora (New Guwahati) will file their nominations on Monday. Accordingly, Shantanu Bora will proceed in a procession from Rajiv Bhawan, while Mira Borthakur will file her nomination through a procession from Manvendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, the press release stated.

Polling for Assam elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly, where the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)