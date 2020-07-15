Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) Eleven persons on Wednesday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sikkim to take the state's tally to 209, a health official said.

The fresh infections have been reported from East Sikkim district, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital here, he said. As many as 87 patients have been cured of the disease while the number of active cases stands at 12, the official said. Of the total 209 cases in the state, East Sikkim district has reported 142 cases followed by 44 in South Sikkim district, 22 in West Sikkim district and one in North Sikkim district.

